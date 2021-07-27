Park Lawn Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.08. 23,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,240. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$22.85 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.17.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLC. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.94.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

