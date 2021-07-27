Park Lawn Co. (PLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

PLC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.17. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$22.85 and a twelve month high of C$35.60.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.94.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.