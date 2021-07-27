Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.21

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.21 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 3492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $69,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

