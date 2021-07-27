PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

