Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Treatt (LON:TET)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock.

LON TET opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.62. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company has a market capitalization of £623.30 million and a P/E ratio of 46.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

