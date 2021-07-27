Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,376,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695,781 shares during the quarter. CEMEX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned 1.11% of CEMEX worth $114,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 244,657 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 468,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 64,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.