Pendal Group Limited Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,208 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 339,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,348,012. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

