Pendal Group Limited Has $207.34 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,740,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,464 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 2.0% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Exelon were worth $207,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

