Pendal Group Limited Sells 198,773 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,773 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $103,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. 2,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,747. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.24. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.