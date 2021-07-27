Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

