Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $76.01 on Major Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $48,576.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 127.6% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.01 or 0.00193392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.06 or 0.00758338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.