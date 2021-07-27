PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.75.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.