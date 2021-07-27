PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Evercore ISI

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.05. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $110.99 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

