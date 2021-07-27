PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $183.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $110.99 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

