PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

PKI stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $168.31. 17,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,233. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $110.99 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

