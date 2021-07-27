Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 21,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

