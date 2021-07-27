PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of PETQ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,230. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in PetIQ by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,986,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

