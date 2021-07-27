Petix & Botte Co Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.18. 1,370,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,198,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $256.45 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

