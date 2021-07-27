Petix & Botte Co Sells 1,094 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

