PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

