Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PBR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 913,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374,110. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

