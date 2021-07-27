Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 5,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,961.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.31. 403,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,103. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$8.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.98.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

