Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 5,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,961.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.
Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.31. 403,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,103. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$8.94.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.98.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
