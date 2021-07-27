Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.60

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $384,345.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,996 shares of company stock worth $7,893,813. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

