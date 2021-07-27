PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.79. PhenixFIN has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 59.29, a current ratio of 59.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

