Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $4,804,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Broadcom by 5.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.9% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.3% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.97. 2,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

