Piper Sandler Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

MC opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.