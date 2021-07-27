PiplCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $129,535.54 and $5.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.30 or 0.00810900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

