Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 13th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

PAA stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

