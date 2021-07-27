Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of POLY opened at $34.99 on Friday. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.88.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.