Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 16th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.19 million and a PE ratio of -650.00. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

