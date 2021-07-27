Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.26.

PLUG stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

