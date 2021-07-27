Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 483,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.10% of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLII. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,548,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,850,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,477,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CLII opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Profile

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

