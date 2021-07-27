Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 174.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $74,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

