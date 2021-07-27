Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACXU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of PACXU opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

