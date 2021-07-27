Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 185,878 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 88.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,878 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

