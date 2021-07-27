Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 78,500 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

