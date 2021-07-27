Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of ChargePoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

