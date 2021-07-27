Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

