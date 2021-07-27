Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $6.18 or 0.00016247 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $1.59 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,641,908 coins and its circulating supply is 3,268,648 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

