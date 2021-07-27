PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

