Premier Foods’ (PFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFD. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £942.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.13. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.80 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.