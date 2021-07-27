Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 11,677 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.15% of Ameresco worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

