Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 318.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.