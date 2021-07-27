Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 101,120 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NCR were worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

