Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $29,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

