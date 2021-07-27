Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.13% of First Bancorp worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

