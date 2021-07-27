Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 337,072 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 318.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

