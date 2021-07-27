Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 68,195 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

