Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 241,742 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of Hexcel worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.83 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

