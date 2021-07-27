Primecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $3.35 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,121,514 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.